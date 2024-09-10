Governor Kamran Tessori honoured with "Ethio- Pakistan Fraternity Award"

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori was honoured with the "Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award" by Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula in a ceremony held here at Governor House on Monday night.

"Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award" is the highest award of Ethiopia and Governor Tessori was honored with the award for his outstanding services in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker said Kamran Tessori played an important role in starting Ethiopian Airlines.

Jemal Beker appreciated the role of Governor Sindh in building bilateral public relations between both countries.

Governor Kamran Tessori thanked Ambassador Jemal Beker for bestowing him of Ethiopia's highest award.

Sindh Governor said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia have become very stable today and hoped that these relations would flourish in the days to come.