Open Menu

Governor Kamran Tessori Honoured With "Ethio- Pakistan Fraternity Award"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Governor Kamran Tessori honoured with "Ethio- Pakistan Fraternity Award"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori was honoured with the "Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award" by Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula in a ceremony held here at Governor House on Monday night.

"Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award" is the highest award of Ethiopia and Governor Tessori was honored with the award for his outstanding services in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker said Kamran Tessori played an important role in starting Ethiopian Airlines.

Jemal Beker appreciated the role of Governor Sindh in building bilateral public relations between both countries.

Governor Kamran Tessori thanked Ambassador Jemal Beker for bestowing him of Ethiopia's highest award.

Sindh Governor said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia have become very stable today and hoped that these relations would flourish in the days to come.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Ethiopia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

2 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

11 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

11 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

12 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

11 hours ago
Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

12 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

12 hours ago
 Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

12 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

12 hours ago
 DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vacc ..

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan