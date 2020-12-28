UrduPoint.com
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Calls On Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and apprised him of the province's olive plantation policy, potential and the planning for its possible exports.

He told the prime minister that with a number of districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having most appropriate areas for olive plantation, transplantation of olive trees would be done on modern and scientific lines.

The prime minister said that the production of olives and the promotion of allied industry in the country will help create job opportunities and provide source of earning to the poor.

