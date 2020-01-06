Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoles with Sr Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday expressed condolence with Senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai over sad demise of his spouse who was died on Sunday after protracted ailment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Monday expressed condolence with Senior Journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai over sad demise of his spouse who was died on Sunday after protracted ailment.

The Governor in his condolence message prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.