Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Congratulates Newly Elected Cabinet Of KhUJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ).

In a message, he expressed best wishes for the newly elected president, Kashifuddin Syed, General Secretary Irshad Maidani and the other cabinet members.

Kundi emphasized that the success of Kashifuddin Syed and his team reflects the trust and confidence of the journalist community in their leadership.

He expressed hope that the new leadership would meet the expectations of journalists and uphold their responsibilities and will work for the welfare of Journalists and people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

5 minutes ago
 Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Mini ..

Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qai ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan