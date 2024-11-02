Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ).

In a message, he expressed best wishes for the newly elected president, Kashifuddin Syed, General Secretary Irshad Maidani and the other cabinet members.

Kundi emphasized that the success of Kashifuddin Syed and his team reflects the trust and confidence of the journalist community in their leadership.

He expressed hope that the new leadership would meet the expectations of journalists and uphold their responsibilities and will work for the welfare of Journalists and people.