- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of KhUJ
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Congratulates Newly Elected Cabinet Of KhUJ
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ).
In a message, he expressed best wishes for the newly elected president, Kashifuddin Syed, General Secretary Irshad Maidani and the other cabinet members.
Kundi emphasized that the success of Kashifuddin Syed and his team reflects the trust and confidence of the journalist community in their leadership.
He expressed hope that the new leadership would meet the expectations of journalists and uphold their responsibilities and will work for the welfare of Journalists and people.
Recent Stories
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner
FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court
Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections
Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Danish foreign minister will arrive on Nov12. Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qai ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner2 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO5 minutes ago
-
Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan5 minutes ago
-
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections5 minutes ago
-
Over 2.1 million children vaccinated2 minutes ago
-
PPP carried out laudable projects in Sindh: Abdul Jabbar Khan2 minutes ago
-
7 died in Buner road mishap : police2 minutes ago
-
DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment2 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested; weapons & drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Fake price control magistrate arrested2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 outlaws in DIKhan2 minutes ago