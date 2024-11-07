Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security personnel in S. Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of four security personnel during exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Karama area of South Waziristan Upper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of four security personnel during exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Karama area of South Waziristan Upper.

He commended the valiant security personnel for their decisive action during the clash, in which five militants were killed.

The Governor paid heartfelt tribute to forces sacrifices.

In his statement, the Governor extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyrs, offering prayers for their courage and fortitude.

The Governor also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and strength for their families to endure this difficult time.