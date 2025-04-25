Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates Usman Wazir on stunning victory over Indian boxer in Bangkok

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday congratulated Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir on his remarkable victory against an Indian rival in a welterweight boxing match held in Bangkok

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday congratulated Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir on his remarkable victory against an Indian rival in a welterweight boxing match held in Bangkok.

Praising the young boxer’s performance, Governor Kundi said, “Usman Wazir’s aggressive and dominant win has made the entire nation proud.

He has lifted the country’s name high with his exceptional talent.”

He added that Usman’s triumph is a victory for the entire nation and a testament to the potential of Pakistani youth.

“Usman has proven that our young athletes are not behind anyone in talent or determination,” the Governor said.

Governor Kundi also emphasized that Wazir’s performance has helped restore Pakistan’s dignity on the international sports stage, calling it a proud moment for the country.