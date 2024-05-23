Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal people

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday highlighted the sacrifices of tribal people for the protection of motherland and said that pledges and promises made to them would be fulfilled.

He was talking to a 120 member delegation of merged areas tribal elders at Governor House. The delegation that was led by former Federal minister, Sajid Turi included tribal elders from Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram and Waziristan.

The Governor assured delegation resolution of problems and said that their concerns and reservations would be conveyed to relevant authorities for necessary action. He said that a Jirga would be arranged for tribal elders to meet President, and Bilawal Bhutto. He said their problems relating to law and order would be resolved with the assistance and cooperation of concerned authorities.

The delegation also informed KP Governor about their issues including load shedding, students’ quota, recruitment in levies. They also urged governor to take steps for protection of Sikhs residing in tribal areas and punishment to those involved in target killing of the minorities.

The governor assured delegation of his cooperation to solve problems and suggested tribal to form a five member committee for compiling recommendations. He said that concerns of tribal people would be raised in available forums while police department would be contacted to provide safety to Sikh community members.

He said that both provincial and federal authorities would work for provision of basic facilities to tribal people and to bring them into national mainstream of development.