Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Lauds Lawyers' Role For Stability Of Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauds lawyers' role for stability of democracy

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of lawyers for the stability of democracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday underscored the crucial role of lawyers for the stability of democracy.

He noted that lawyers have consistently played a positive role in the country's stability, development, prosperity, and democracy.

The legal community was also playing a significant role the dispensation of justice to the public, he said and added professional role of lawyers was of utmost importance for the strength and stability of the state system.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Tangi Tehsil Bar Association at the Governor House.

The delegation was led by Advocate Muhammad Ibrahim Mohmand, and included former Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister Zafarullah Khan, Qasim Ali Khan, Gul Bacha, Nasir Khan, and others.

The delegates briefed the Governor about the problems and challenges faced by the Tangi Tehsil Bar Association.

They mentioned that the Tangi Tehsil Bar Association is the second-largest bar in the province. Over the past two years, the bar has not received any grants from the provincial government, leading to specific problems. They requested the Governor's support for the disbursement of grant.

The Governor Faisal Kundi assured the delegation of his full support in resolving the issues and stated that the Federal government would soon ensure the provision of the grant to the Tangi Bar Association.

He added that establishing and improving the justice system was essential for the betterment and proper functioning of the state.

The Governor emphasized that if every individual in society adopted justice and fairness according to their role and responsibility, societal reform can be achieved, with the legal community bearing a significant responsibility in this

regard.

