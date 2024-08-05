(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his enthusiasm regarding the transition of Gomal University Tank Campus project into its operational phase.

Speaking during a discussion on the approval of the Tank Campus’s first budget meeting at the Gomal University Senate, Kundi highlighted the significance of this development, referring to the Tank Campus as a beacon of knowledge for the region and pledging to contribute to its advancement.

Governor Faisal Kundi emphasized the inclusion of the Tank Campus in the solarization project alongside Gomal University. He urged the provincial government to provide financial support for both institutions.

Recalling previous efforts, Faisal Karim Kundi mentioned his past discussions with the Federal government and the Higher education Commission (HEC) to ensure budgetary provision and called for a special grant from the provincial government to support the Tank Campus and Gomal University. He praised the decision to establish an Endowment Fund for the Tank Campus, noting that it would assist in resolving future financial issues for the institution.

Ihsanullah Danish, Director of the Tank Campus, highlighted the approval of the Campus’s first budget during the Senate meeting chaired by Governor Kundi. More than 270 students got degrees in seven years, he said.

He commended the roles of key figures such as F&PC, its sub-committee, HEC's Budget Director Mrs. Sameena Durrani, Additional Secretary HED Javed Iqbal and Deputy Secretary Finance Mrs. Aneela, whose contributions were instrumental.

Dr. Danish also acknowledged the support of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah for ensuring necessary aid and facilities for the Tank Campus.

Dr. Danish extended gratitude to Director Finance Erum Gul, Deputy Director Finance Zakiullah Khan Gundapur and Assistant Director Budget Miss Safia Hanif for their efforts in preparing the budget. He also thanked the Tank Campus’s ADF Finance Mujeeb Mehsud and ADP&D Haji Sanaullah for their role in the budget preparation.

Dr. Danish expressed appreciation to Governor Kundi for accepting the invitation to attend the Tank Campus’s convocation, underscoring his commitment to resolving the institution’s issues and extending support at all levels.