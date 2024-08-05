- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauds turning Gomal Varsity Tank Campus's project in ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Lauds Turning Gomal Varsity Tank Campus's Project Into Operational Phase
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his enthusiasm regarding the transition of Gomal University Tank Campus project into its operational phase
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed his enthusiasm regarding the transition of Gomal University Tank Campus project into its operational phase.
Speaking during a discussion on the approval of the Tank Campus’s first budget meeting at the Gomal University Senate, Kundi highlighted the significance of this development, referring to the Tank Campus as a beacon of knowledge for the region and pledging to contribute to its advancement.
Governor Faisal Kundi emphasized the inclusion of the Tank Campus in the solarization project alongside Gomal University. He urged the provincial government to provide financial support for both institutions.
Recalling previous efforts, Faisal Karim Kundi mentioned his past discussions with the Federal government and the Higher education Commission (HEC) to ensure budgetary provision and called for a special grant from the provincial government to support the Tank Campus and Gomal University. He praised the decision to establish an Endowment Fund for the Tank Campus, noting that it would assist in resolving future financial issues for the institution.
Dr.
Ihsanullah Danish, Director of the Tank Campus, highlighted the approval of the Campus’s first budget during the Senate meeting chaired by Governor Kundi. More than 270 students got degrees in seven years, he said.
He commended the roles of key figures such as F&PC, its sub-committee, HEC's Budget Director Mrs. Sameena Durrani, Additional Secretary HED Javed Iqbal and Deputy Secretary Finance Mrs. Aneela, whose contributions were instrumental.
Dr. Danish also acknowledged the support of Gomal University's Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakeeb Ullah for ensuring necessary aid and facilities for the Tank Campus.
Dr. Danish extended gratitude to Director Finance Erum Gul, Deputy Director Finance Zakiullah Khan Gundapur and Assistant Director Budget Miss Safia Hanif for their efforts in preparing the budget. He also thanked the Tank Campus’s ADF Finance Mujeeb Mehsud and ADP&D Haji Sanaullah for their role in the budget preparation.
Dr. Danish expressed appreciation to Governor Kundi for accepting the invitation to attend the Tank Campus’s convocation, underscoring his commitment to resolving the institution’s issues and extending support at all levels.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar6 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI7 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon9 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..9 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar9 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops9 hours ago