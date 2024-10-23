- Home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Turkish Aerospace Company
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an aerospace company in Ankara, Turkey
The Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, on behalf of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Government of Pakistan, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing that such senseless violence poses a threat to peace and security, as well as undermining Turkey's scientific and technological advancements in the aerospace sector.
Governor Kundi said that during this challenging time, it is crucial to express solidarity with the Turkish people.
He highlighted the deep friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to supporting Turkey in the fight against terrorism.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims, their families, and the brave people of Turkey," Kundi said. "We must strengthen our resolve to eliminate extremism and ensure peace both in our region and globally."
