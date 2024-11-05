Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Attack On FC In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the FC soldiers in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.

In his statement, the Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the family of the martyred soldiers, offering prayers for their souls elevation and for patience and solace to their loved ones.

Governor Kundi also wished a speedy recovery to the FC personnel who were injured in the attack.

The Governor reiterated that the sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain, emphasizing that the determination shown by the FC personnel in ensuring peace and security are truly commendable.

"These acts of terror will not deter us in our ongoing battle against terrorism. The bravery and spirit of our FC personnel and security forces in the face of adversity are truly praiseworthy," Governor Kundi added.

