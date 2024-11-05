Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Attack On FC In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the FC soldiers in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the FC soldiers in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.
In his statement, the Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the family of the martyred soldiers, offering prayers for their souls elevation and for patience and solace to their loved ones.
Governor Kundi also wished a speedy recovery to the FC personnel who were injured in the attack.
The Governor reiterated that the sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism would not go in vain, emphasizing that the determination shown by the FC personnel in ensuring peace and security are truly commendable.
"These acts of terror will not deter us in our ongoing battle against terrorism. The bravery and spirit of our FC personnel and security forces in the face of adversity are truly praiseworthy," Governor Kundi added.
Recent Stories
Missing girl reunited with family
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th ..
Lahore once again tops air pollution index
ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 12
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months
9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK
SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Missing girl reunited with family4 minutes ago
-
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested6 minutes ago
-
"The Sufi's Nightingale" book launched6 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar elected Chairman of NA Committee on Overseas Pakistanis7 minutes ago
-
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to provide speedy justice to people: Malik5 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate action, economic growth challenges for Pakistan at 27th SDC5 minutes ago
-
Lahore once again tops air pollution index5 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns Adil Bazai’s disqualification hearing til Nov 125 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 580 accused in last 10 months5 minutes ago
-
9 Milk shops sealed for violating safety regulations in Mirpur, AJK5 minutes ago
-
SACM concerned over gas load-shedding in Karachi, other parts of Sindh5 minutes ago