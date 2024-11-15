Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi discusses various issues of KP with Chairman Wapda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a special meeting with Chairman of Wapda, Lieutenant General (retd) Sajjad Ghani to discuss various issues of the province including Chashma Lift Canal project.

Ahmad Karim Kundi, Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, accompanied the Governor during the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Chashma Lift Canal project and the Governor appreciated the role of Wapda officials in this regard.

He highlighted that under the 1991 Indus Water Accord, all four provinces were entitled to water shares, but while three provinces began utilizing their allotted water, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained deprived of its rightful share.

Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating funds for the project in the federal budget.

He also thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for advocating for the province's case at the federal level.

Kundi emphasized that the completion of the Chashma Lift Canal would usher in a "green revolution" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, contributing to the establishment of new industries, economic growth, job creation, and regional development.

He commended the Federal Minister for Water Resources and, particularly, the Chairman of Wapda for their commendable role and personal interest in the project.

The Governor also expressed appreciation for the financial support provided by the Saudi Development Bank and the Saudi government. Construction work on the project is set to begin later this year, he said.