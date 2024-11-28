Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Invites PTIP To Join APC
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday visited the residence of former Chief Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) Mehmood Khan and extended invitation to attend All Parties Conference (APC) focused on the law and order situation and province's rights with Federal government.
The APC, will be held in the first week of December here at Governor House, to bring together political leaders from various parties to discuss the rising concerns over security and governance in the province.
The Governor extended invitation of the presence at the APC highlighting the commitment to addressing the pressing issues that have been affecting the stability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, they deliberated on strategies to enhance coordination between political figures in order to curb increasing violence and ensure a safer environment for residents.
The Governor said that the APC will provide a platform for open dialogue, allowing all political leaders to voice their concerns and offer potential solutions.
In response, Mehmood Khan assured his party's representation and said the Governor’s visit underlined the importance of unity and collaboration in tackling the challenges facing the province, particularly in light of recent developments in the law and order situation.
