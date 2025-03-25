Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Sorrow Over Fatal Firing Incident In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of firing between two groups in the Baghwani Shumali area of Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the death of four persons.

The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the shooting.

In his statement, the Governor said that the firing incident between the two groups is deeply tragic. He emphasized that the holy month of Ramazan teaches patience, tolerance, and forbearance, and such disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

