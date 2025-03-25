- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firing incident in DI Kh ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Sorrow Over Fatal Firing Incident In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:27 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of firing between two groups in the Baghwani Shumali area of Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the death of four persons
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of firing between two groups in the Baghwani Shumali area of Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the death of four persons.
The Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the shooting.
In his statement, the Governor said that the firing incident between the two groups is deeply tragic. He emphasized that the holy month of Ramazan teaches patience, tolerance, and forbearance, and such disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.
Recent Stories
S. Korea play Jordan to draw in World Cup qualifying match
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firi ..
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage
Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..
Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firing incident in DI Kh ..1 minute ago
-
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage5 minutes ago
-
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue5 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution12 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers under Punjab Wheat I ..21 minutes ago
-
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program5 minutes ago
-
Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership5 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities5 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in D.I.Khan firing incident5 minutes ago