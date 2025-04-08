Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Hails Qaizar Miankhel’s Landmark Win In Dera Bar Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Divisional President Qaizar Khan Miankhel on his sweeping victory, along with his group, in the District Bar Dera elections.

In his congratulatory message, the Governor said that by defeating the group supported by the Chief Minister, Qaizar Khan and his team have proven that the legal fraternity still stood with truth, justice, and democratic forces.

He lauded the lawyers of Dera for making history by rejecting the Chief Minister’s endorsed candidate.

Governor Kundi also congratulated the newly elected President Qaizar Khan Miankhel, the newly elected General Secretary Adnan Saeed Sadozai and other cabinet members.

