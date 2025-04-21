Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts in poverty alleviation

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday commended Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for playing a vital role in poverty alleviation and supporting underprivileged segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday commended Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for playing a vital role in poverty alleviation and supporting underprivileged segments of society.

He said this in a meeting with Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Senator Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, at the Governor’s residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Senator Butt gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing welfare projects of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, the transparent distribution of financial assistance across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the overall performance of the organization.

He emphasized that helping the socially vulnerable individuals and families with love, sincerity, and honesty is not only a service to humanity but also a means of earning divine blessings.

Appreciating the transparency and welfare activities of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Governor Kundi stressed the need to further strengthen and activate such institutions to better serve the nation.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, held a special meeting with Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

During the meeting, they discussed the country's political situation, national requirements related to the Mines and Minerals Bill, and proposals for addressing concerns linked to the legislation.

The discussion also covered the reservations of political parties from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding Federal matters and the efforts being made by the Governor’s House to safeguard provincial rights.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani for his cooperation and exemplary role in supporting provincial rights and addressing key issues.

Similarly, prestigious reception was held here at a local hotel in honor of Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oliver JP Ndihungirehe.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the ceremony as a special guest.

The event was also graced by the presence of Ambassador Hameed Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary for Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with diplomatic representatives and prominent business figures.

Faisal Karim Kundi engaged in discussions with the Rwandan Foreign Minister and other participants on matters of mutual interest, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Rwanda.