Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Grief Over Mortar Incident In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over mortar incident in Lakki Marwat

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the incident in which a mortar shell struck a residential house during a clash between militants and security forces in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the incident in which a mortar shell struck a residential house during a clash between militants and security forces in Lakki Marwat.

In his statement, the Governor conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the clash, as well as the women and children who were wounded when the mortar shell hit their home.

Governor Kundi strongly condemned the militants’ actions, saying that extremists are attempting to sabotage the peace of the province.

He asserted that their nefarious designs would not be allowed to succeed.

The Governor emphasized that no leniency would be shown towards militants and reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order in the province.

Recent Stories

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory ..

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory progress on development projec ..

3 minutes ago
 Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyan ..

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it help ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan ..

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan calls for Muslim unity

3 minutes ago
 Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

7 minutes ago
 National Polio immunization campaign continues

National Polio immunization campaign continues

7 minutes ago
 Opposition criticize government for delaying compl ..

Opposition criticize government for delaying completion of Warsak-Nasir Bagh Rin ..

7 minutes ago
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets with Governor of Madinah

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan ele ..

Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan elected WMO Vice President for As ..

7 minutes ago
 Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision i ..

Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

1 minute ago
 Gilani Inaugurates workshop of Punjab Assembly’s ..

Gilani Inaugurates workshop of Punjab Assembly’s Council of Chairpersons

1 minute ago
 Minister stresses practical engagement of skilled ..

Minister stresses practical engagement of skilled youth through collaboration wi ..

1 minute ago
 Conference on Rumi & Sultan Bahu concluded

Conference on Rumi & Sultan Bahu concluded

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan