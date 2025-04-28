Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Police for foiling terrorist attack on Baka Khel Police Station

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid rich tribute to Police for their bravery and professionalism in foiling a terrorist attack by foreign militants on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid rich tribute to Police for their bravery and professionalism in foiling a terrorist attack by foreign militants on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu.

In his statement, Governor Kundi commended the police for displaying exceptional courage and swift action, saying that their timely and valiant response repelled the external threat.

He further said that despite facing limited resources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have consistently fulfilled their professional duties with remarkable bravery and valour.

"The police officers fought the terrorists with courage are our pride," Governor Kundi said.

The Governor also expressed confidence in the unwavering spirit of the KP Police in defending the province against the menace of terrorism.

APP/ash/