- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Police for foiling terrorist attack on Baka Kh ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Lauds Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Baka Khel Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid rich tribute to Police for their bravery and professionalism in foiling a terrorist attack by foreign militants on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid rich tribute to Police for their bravery and professionalism in foiling a terrorist attack by foreign militants on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu.
In his statement, Governor Kundi commended the police for displaying exceptional courage and swift action, saying that their timely and valiant response repelled the external threat.
He further said that despite facing limited resources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have consistently fulfilled their professional duties with remarkable bravery and valour.
"The police officers fought the terrorists with courage are our pride," Governor Kundi said.
The Governor also expressed confidence in the unwavering spirit of the KP Police in defending the province against the menace of terrorism.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets
Body found from canal
CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12
Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif
IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq
Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this year: Rawalpindi Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..6 minutes ago
-
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad6 minutes ago
-
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry6 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs6 minutes ago
-
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS8 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal15 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-1215 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif15 minutes ago
-
Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this year: Rawalpindi Police2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Police for foiling terrorist attack on Baka Kh ..2 minutes ago
-
30 people receive burn injuries as truck caught fire in Noshki: Says Rind2 minutes ago
-
Woman, son killed in rickshaw accident18 minutes ago