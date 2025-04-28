Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Lauds Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack On Baka Khel Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 09:34 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Police for foiling terrorist attack on Baka Khel Police Station

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid rich tribute to Police for their bravery and professionalism in foiling a terrorist attack by foreign militants on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid rich tribute to Police for their bravery and professionalism in foiling a terrorist attack by foreign militants on Baka Khel Police Station in Bannu.

In his statement, Governor Kundi commended the police for displaying exceptional courage and swift action, saying that their timely and valiant response repelled the external threat.

He further said that despite facing limited resources, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have consistently fulfilled their professional duties with remarkable bravery and valour.

"The police officers fought the terrorists with courage are our pride," Governor Kundi said.

The Governor also expressed confidence in the unwavering spirit of the KP Police in defending the province against the menace of terrorism.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Depu ..

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..

6 minutes ago
 TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT route ..

TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes

6 minutes ago
 Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

6 minutes ago
 Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tari ..

Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

6 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DS ..

SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs

6 minutes ago
 Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President ..

Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS

8 minutes ago
Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

Committee on Rationalisation of Tax Rates meets

15 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

15 minutes ago
 CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Isl ..

CDA Chairman vows to accelerate development in Islamabad’s Sector I-12

15 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call ..

Sri Lankan Secretary Defence, Commander Navy call on Khawaja Asif

15 minutes ago
 IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

IIUI students’ delegation meets DIG Tariq

16 minutes ago
 Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this y ..

Around 1,896 criminals rounded up under NAP this year: Rawalpindi Police

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan