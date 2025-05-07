Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Attends Funeral Of Martyred Child, Condemns Indian Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi attends funeral of martyred child, condemns Indian aggression

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the funeral prayers of 7-year-old Abbas Turi, the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, who was martyred in recent Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, attended the funeral prayers of 7-year-old Abbas Turi, the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, who was martyred in recent Indian aggression.

Expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family, the Governor offered prayers for patience and strength for the grieving relatives.

Governor Kundi paid tribute to the sacrifice of the innocent child, calling it a symbol of courage and resilience.

He strongly condemned India’s targeting of civilians and children, declaring it a cowardly act that would not go unpunished.

"India will have to pay a heavy price for targeting civilian populations," he warned.

