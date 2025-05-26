Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi emphasizes inter-provincial unity, cultural ties with Balochistan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid a one-day visit to Quetta, where he held a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid a one-day visit to Quetta, where he held a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening trade and cultural relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as expanding educational opportunities for students from both provinces.

Governor Kundi said that the two provinces share strong cultural and traditional similarities.

He expressed concern over the ongoing challenges of law and order, emphasizing that both regions have endured prolonged periods of terrorism.

He further said that Indian-backed terrorist elements have been involved in attacks and the killing of innocent civilians in both provinces.

However, the Governor expressed confidence in Pakistan's security forces, affirming their determination to eliminate these threats entirely from the country.

"Our survival lies in tolerance, mutual respect, and unity under the green crescent flag," he said.

"With unity and faith, we will foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements."

Governor Kundi also expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the victims of the recent APS school bus attack, offering prayers for the martyrs and speedy recovery for the injured.

He assured the Balochistan government of KP's solidarity with the grieving families.