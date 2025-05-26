- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi emphasizes inter-provincial unity, cultural ties wit ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Emphasizes Inter-provincial Unity, Cultural Ties With Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid a one-day visit to Quetta, where he held a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid a one-day visit to Quetta, where he held a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening trade and cultural relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as expanding educational opportunities for students from both provinces.
Governor Kundi said that the two provinces share strong cultural and traditional similarities.
He expressed concern over the ongoing challenges of law and order, emphasizing that both regions have endured prolonged periods of terrorism.
He further said that Indian-backed terrorist elements have been involved in attacks and the killing of innocent civilians in both provinces.
However, the Governor expressed confidence in Pakistan's security forces, affirming their determination to eliminate these threats entirely from the country.
"Our survival lies in tolerance, mutual respect, and unity under the green crescent flag," he said.
"With unity and faith, we will foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements."
Governor Kundi also expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the victims of the recent APS school bus attack, offering prayers for the martyrs and speedy recovery for the injured.
He assured the Balochistan government of KP's solidarity with the grieving families.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry5 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan6 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security5 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water6 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security5 minutes ago
-
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing6 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, professionalism6 minutes ago
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti1 hour ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti26 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment26 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat26 minutes ago