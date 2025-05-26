Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Emphasizes Inter-provincial Unity, Cultural Ties With Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi emphasizes inter-provincial unity, cultural ties with Balochistan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid a one-day visit to Quetta, where he held a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday paid a one-day visit to Quetta, where he held a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and members of the provincial cabinet at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening trade and cultural relations between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as expanding educational opportunities for students from both provinces.

Governor Kundi said that the two provinces share strong cultural and traditional similarities.

He expressed concern over the ongoing challenges of law and order, emphasizing that both regions have endured prolonged periods of terrorism.

He further said that Indian-backed terrorist elements have been involved in attacks and the killing of innocent civilians in both provinces.

However, the Governor expressed confidence in Pakistan's security forces, affirming their determination to eliminate these threats entirely from the country.

"Our survival lies in tolerance, mutual respect, and unity under the green crescent flag," he said.

"With unity and faith, we will foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements."

Governor Kundi also expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the victims of the recent APS school bus attack, offering prayers for the martyrs and speedy recovery for the injured.

He assured the Balochistan government of KP's solidarity with the grieving families.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

15 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

31 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

5 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

5 minutes ago
 BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown wi ..

BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water

6 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

5 minutes ago
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue heari ..

Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

6 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure development among top prioriti ..

Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize pu ..

Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

1 hour ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

1 hour ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan