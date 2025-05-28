Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support polio campaign

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday issued a heartfelt message urging parents to cooperate with polio workers during the ongoing vaccination campaign in the province

In his statement, Governor Kundi appealed to families to open their doors for polio workers, emphasizing that these workers are risking their lives in the noble struggle to protect humanity from the crippling disease.

"Polio workers carry out their duties with immense courage, often putting their own safety at risk to safeguard our children's future," said the Governor.

He further stressed the responsibility of parents in playing their part in eradicating polio, saying, "To protect our next generation from permanent disability, it is crucial for every parent to participate in this national effort."

Governor Kundi also paid tribute to those who have lost their lives during polio campaigns, calling them benefactors of both the nation and humanity. "Those who embraced martyrdom in this cause are our heroes," he remarked.