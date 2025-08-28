- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses solidarity with flood-hit families in Punj ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Solidarity With Flood-hit Families In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by floods in several districts of Punjab, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and the release
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by floods in several districts of Punjab, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and the release
of water from India.
In his message, Governor Kundi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the unwavering support of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“In this time of hardship, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Punjab,” he said.
The governor expressed hope that the affected families stranded in flood-hit areas would be safely evacuated.
He acknowledged that this year’s powerful monsoon spell had inflicted severe human and material losses not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also across other provinces of the country.
“At this difficult moment, we must move forward as one united nation,” Governor Kundi stressed.
Recent Stories
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium
RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)procession
SAPM Haroon chairs with DRAP on insulin production
ICT police bust bike lifter gang; three nabbed with valuables
ANF recovers over 34 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.3 million in four operations
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses solidarity with flood- ..
‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal ..
Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation
OGRA directs licensees to adopt digital payments by October 31
CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara
PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC finalizes arrangements for Eid Milad(SAW)procession2 minutes ago
-
ICT police bust bike lifter gang; three nabbed with valuables2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 34 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.3 million in four operations2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses solidarity with flood-hit families in Punj ..2 minutes ago
-
‘Exemplary coordination’ averts major flood disaster in Gujranwala: Federal Minister for Informa ..27 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police officers get letters of appreciation27 minutes ago
-
Timely precautionary measures vital to protect crops and livestock39 minutes ago
-
Breaches in Sutlej embankments inundate villages, thousands of acres in Bahawalpur49 minutes ago
-
PCSIR Testing Centre established at GtCCI49 minutes ago
-
PO held in murder case49 minutes ago
-
EOBI releases pensions of 3 citizens on Ombudsman’s order49 minutes ago
-
Digital Youth Hub portal providing job opportunities both locally, internationally: Rana Mashhood49 minutes ago