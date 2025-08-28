Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Solidarity With Flood-hit Families In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by floods in several districts of Punjab, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and the release

of water from India.

In his message, Governor Kundi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the unwavering support of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“In this time of hardship, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Punjab,” he said.

The governor expressed hope that the affected families stranded in flood-hit areas would be safely evacuated.

He acknowledged that this year’s powerful monsoon spell had inflicted severe human and material losses not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also across other provinces of the country.

“At this difficult moment, we must move forward as one united nation,” Governor Kundi stressed.

