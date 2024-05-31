Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Separate Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in separate accidents

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a tragic car accident at Malam Jabba in district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a tragic car accident at Malam Jabba in district Swat.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he expressed condolence with the affected families and expressed heartfelt sympathy and prayed for the eternal peace of those died in the accident and patience for the bereaved.

The Governor also expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the tragic accident of a passenger bus falling into a deep ravine in Washuk district of Balochistan and condoled with the families of the victims.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over death of six people in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad.

He expressed condolence with the affected families and prayed for patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of the injured.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Accident Injured Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Swat Car Died Hyderabad Faisal Karim Kundi Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..

26 seconds ago
 DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

7 minutes ago
 Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

7 minutes ago
 Two children drown in Indus River

Two children drown in Indus River

3 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables pri ..

Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister

3 minutes ago
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China fro ..

PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday

23 minutes ago
 Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Wome ..

Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

3 minutes ago
 ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituen ..

ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital

3 minutes ago
 After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of ca ..

After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister

19 seconds ago
 Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of J ..

Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of July

21 seconds ago
 Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan ne ..

Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan needs stakeholders attention: Ex ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan