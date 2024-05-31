- Home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Separate Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a tragic car accident at Malam Jabba in district Swat.
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a tragic car accident at Malam Jabba in district Swat.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he expressed condolence with the affected families and expressed heartfelt sympathy and prayed for the eternal peace of those died in the accident and patience for the bereaved.
The Governor also expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the tragic accident of a passenger bus falling into a deep ravine in Washuk district of Balochistan and condoled with the families of the victims.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.
Meanwhile, Governor Kundi also expressed grief and sorrow over death of six people in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad.
He expressed condolence with the affected families and prayed for patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of the injured.
