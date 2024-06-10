Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Federal Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday met Federal Minister for Industry and Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad and discussed issues of mutual interest, agricultural and industrial development in the province.

The governor said that despite abundant resources, KP was lagging behind in overall development process, agricultural and industrial development and resolving public issues, said a press release here.

He said that he was extending full support to the provincial government for resolving issues of the province.

On this occasion, the minister pledged that the federal government would resolve all the problems of the province on a priority.

APP/adi