Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Grieved Over Demise Of 12 Of Family Members At Dir Upper

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of 12 persons of a family who died after a huge landslide hit their house at Patrak village in Dir Upper district

In a condolence message, the governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irriparible lose with fortitude.

According to police and Rescue 1122, the families of Naushad Khan along with his two brothers were fast asleep last night when a huge avalanche fell on them at Patrak village in the mountainous region.

As result, Naushad's wife, daughters Samina, Yamin, sons Tayyab and Umar have died.

Four family members of Khan Badashah, the brother of Naushad Khan including his wife, daughter Taqwa, sons Saeed and Rohan were also expired.

Similarly wife of Wali Rehman, his sister Dua and son Nasir have also lost battle for life.

The Rescue operation has been completed and debris removed after retrieving the bodies.

