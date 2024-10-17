- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday paid a visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday paid a visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).
He was warmly received by Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal the Director General of PAA. Additional Director General AVM Zeeshan Saeed and Deputy Director General Works and Development Samir Saeed, Deputy Director General Civil Aviation Shah Fahad were also present on the occasion.
During the visit, Governor Kundi received detailed briefings on projects at DI Khan and Sukkur airports.
Discussions also covered plans for Hyderabad, Mohenjo Daro, Chitral, and Gilgit airports aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.
The Governor expressed his full cooperation to the leadership of PAA and underscored the importance of projects benefiting the public.
He emphasized the prompt initiation of projects like DI Khan and Sukkur airports to ensure local communities benefit and regional development is promoted.
Recent Stories
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition
Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakis ..
District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail2 minutes ago
-
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement i ..15 minutes ago
-
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists7 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level7 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot7 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill ..9 minutes ago
-
Senate session likely to continue till Oct 2912 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference12 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal buildings demolished12 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for one more week time rejected12 minutes ago
-
PNS ZULFIQUAR seizes 1.3 tons of narcotics during focused operation Himalayan Spirit19 minutes ago