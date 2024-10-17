Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday paid a visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

He was warmly received by Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal the Director General of PAA. Additional Director General AVM Zeeshan Saeed and Deputy Director General Works and Development Samir Saeed, Deputy Director General Civil Aviation Shah Fahad were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Governor Kundi received detailed briefings on projects at DI Khan and Sukkur airports.

Discussions also covered plans for Hyderabad, Mohenjo Daro, Chitral, and Gilgit airports aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

The Governor expressed his full cooperation to the leadership of PAA and underscored the importance of projects benefiting the public.

He emphasized the prompt initiation of projects like DI Khan and Sukkur airports to ensure local communities benefit and regional development is promoted.