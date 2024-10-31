- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of KP's southern distric ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Concerned About Backwardness Of KP's Southern Districts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:57 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday expressed concerns over backwardness of the southern districts of the province despite ample natural resources and investment opportunities
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday expressed concerns over backwardness of the southern districts of the province despite ample natural resources and investment opportunities.
Talking to a delegation of Khattak National Alliance here at the Governor House, Kundi said that the development of the southern districts was among his top priorities.
He said that he was in touch with the concerned authorities over the issue and had been highlighting the sense of deprivation among the people and in the areas.
On the occasion, the delegation led by its Central President Haroon Khattak, Provincial President Malik Farid Azam Khattak Advocate, Mohammad Tariq Khattak Patron Chief KP informed the governor about the problems being faced by the people.
They said Karak district was rich in natural resources but its residents were deprived of basic facilities including gas and electricity supply, road network, water and health services.
They pointed out that even Karak district Hospital was not having facilities. The governor assured the delegation that the issues of Karak would be raised in the assembly, and ac appropriate platforms.
He said that Karak was rich in natural resources and assured to discuss gas supply to local people with GM SNGPL and MD OGDC. Kundi deplored apathy of the provincial government in resolving the issues of KP people.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer1 minute ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted1 minute ago
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road12 minutes ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development7 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment41 minutes ago
-
3 transformer pilferers nabbed7 minutes ago
-
Killer awarded death sentence7 minutes ago
-
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur54 minutes ago
-
Fake SPU officer escapes with rifle, raises alarms over Islamabad's security2 minutes ago
-
Newly constructed, renovated Consular Halls at Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi inaugurated2 minutes ago