Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Concerned About Backwardness Of KP's Southern Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday expressed concerns over backwardness of the southern districts of the province despite ample natural resources and investment opportunities.

Talking to a delegation of Khattak National Alliance here at the Governor House, Kundi said that the development of the southern districts was among his top priorities.

He said that he was in touch with the concerned authorities over the issue and had been highlighting the sense of deprivation among the people and in the areas.

On the occasion, the delegation led by its Central President Haroon Khattak, Provincial President Malik Farid Azam Khattak Advocate, Mohammad Tariq Khattak Patron Chief KP informed the governor about the problems being faced by the people.

They said Karak district was rich in natural resources but its residents were deprived of basic facilities including gas and electricity supply, road network, water and health services.

They pointed out that even Karak district Hospital was not having facilities. The governor assured the delegation that the issues of Karak would be raised in the assembly, and ac appropriate platforms.

He said that Karak was rich in natural resources and assured to discuss gas supply to local people with GM SNGPL and MD OGDC. Kundi deplored apathy of the provincial government in resolving the issues of KP people.

