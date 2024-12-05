Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefed the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the All Parties Conference (APC) held in Governor House Peshawar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefed the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the All Parties Conference (APC) held in Governor House Peshawar on Thursday.

The Governor briefed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting held at Zardari House in Islamabad.

He shared that the APC was attended by 16 political parties from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, discussing key issues affecting the province.

Governor Kundi also mentioned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had boycotted the APC, which focused on matters such as maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and resolving the provincial resources dispute with the Federal government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauded the APC, calling it a significant step.

He assured Kundi of his full support for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources and the province’s peace efforts, saying, “I stand with you for the betterment of the province and its people.”