Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for donating medicines for Kurram affectees

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the government of Balochistan to hand over a stock of medicines to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society for Kurram affected families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the government of Balochistan to hand over a stock of medicines to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent Society for Kurram affected families.

The event took place in Governor House Peshawar, highlighting ongoing efforts to address the needs of displaced persons in Kurram district.

In a media briefing, flanked by Chairman KP Red Crescent Habib Malik Orakzai, Chairman Merged districts Imran Wazir and Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed his views on the current political and security situation, emphasizing the importance of peace agreements in areas like Kurram. He called for the effective implementation of the Kurram peace deal to ensure stability.

Former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori and President Football Association Shahid Shinwari was also present on this occasion.

The Governor welcomed the recent peace agreement in Kurram, saying that its successful implementation is critical to maintaining harmony in the region. He stressed the need for all parties to remain committed to the agreement.

The Governor also criticized the actions of several foreign powers, accusing them of leaving behind a legacy of instability in Pakistan. He stressed the need for local solutions to address these challenges.

Regarding the recent protests, the Governor suggested that had the provincial government responded earlier, nationwide protests could have been avoided. He also said that protests had spread to Karachi, calling for more action from the provincial authorities.

The Governor criticized the ruling party in the province for its failure to decentralize power as promised, pointing out that they were now blaming local government officials for the lack of progress.

While acknowledging the right to protest, the Governor reaffirmed that protests should be peaceful and within the constitutional framework. He also announced plans to convene a meeting with local government representatives at the Governor House soon.

The Governor raised concerns over the misuse of local government funds, claiming that they were being diverted to Islamabad protest rather than being used for local development.

Despite these concerns, the Governor expressed hope that the Chief Minister would soon release necessary funds for local government representatives to ensure their effective functioning.

The Governor questioned the whereabouts of the Rs500 billion allocated to province for the War on Terror, calling for accountability regarding these funds.

Governor Kundi commended the Red Crescent Society key role in assisting displaced people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that as the situation in Kurram deteriorated, the Red Crescent set up relief camps to provide essential supplies. Additionally, they have already distributed food to 12,000 temporary displaced persons (TDPs).

The Governor urged the provincial government to announce a compensation package of one crore rupees for each martyr from Kurram, stressing the need to honor the sacrifices made by the victims.

In an act of solidarity, the Balochistan government donated medicines worth one crore rupees for the affected people of K rram. The Sindh government also contributed two crore rupees to the relief efforts, Shahid Shinwari handed over 200 blankets, said Governor Kundi.

The Governor highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of Kurram, where hundreds of homes and shops were destroyed during the recent violence, leaving the residents in urgent need of assistance.

The Governor confirmed that he had contacted both the President and the Prime Minister, assuring that the federal government would play a crucial role in the rehabilitation of Kurram's affected population.

The Governor suggested that the Chief Minister hold a cabinet meeting in Dera Ismail Khan to address regional issues and foster closer governance.

He announced that essential relief supplies, including medicines and blankets, were being sent to Kurram’s relief camps, providing aid to the displaced persons.

The Governor expressed his support for the provincial assembly’s decision to summon the Inspector General (IG) of Police to address concerns regarding law and order in the province.

He also acknowledged the positive role played by the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly in the Pashtun National Jirga, a gathering focused on peace and unity in the province.

The Governor disclosed that the recent violence in Kurram has resulted in the deaths of 121 individuals, with 173 others injured. In addition, over 800 homes and 450 shops were burned down during the unrest, exacerbating the hardships faced by the local population.

APP/ash/