Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Commends Forces For Killing 12 Terrorists In N. Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 terrorists in N. Waziristan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday lauded security forces for their successful operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, which led to the elimination of 12 terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday lauded security forces for their successful operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, which led to the elimination of 12 terrorists.

The Governor also paid tribute to Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, and expressed condolences to his family.

Governor Kundi prayed for the martyr's soul and strength for his loved ones, affirming that the entire nation stands united with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

13 minutes ago
 SC judge urges institutions to utilize available r ..

SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate c ..

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Ka ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Ka ..

2 minutes ago
 5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit fr ..

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..

27 minutes ago
 DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, ..

DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation

2 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in two different incidents ..

One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Pakistan may and may not change squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

2 minutes ago
 AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 8

AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 8

2 minutes ago
 Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's ..

Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"

2 minutes ago
 SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Progra ..

SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi com ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 te ..

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take ..

Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkee ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan