Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Commends Forces For Killing 12 Terrorists In N. Waziristan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday lauded security forces for their successful operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, which led to the elimination of 12 terrorists
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday lauded security forces for their successful operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, which led to the elimination of 12 terrorists.
The Governor also paid tribute to Shaheed Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, who embraced martyrdom during the operation, and expressed condolences to his family.
Governor Kundi prayed for the martyr's soul and strength for his loved ones, affirming that the entire nation stands united with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.
