Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi For Promoting Unity Among All Parties

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday emphasized the government's efforts to promote unity among all parties, aiming to bring political and economic stability to Pakistan

Talking to media persons at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Kundi pointed out the contradictions within PTI, where leaders seek an NRO for their founder while party members make corruption allegations, yet no minister has been held accountable.

Governor highlighted the issue of water scarcity affecting the entire country.

PPP Punjab leader Nadeem Afzal Chan emphasized the PPP government's role in developing Pakistan's agriculture, stressing that wheat prices should be based on production costs.

Chan's comments come at a time when the world, including Pakistan, is grappling with the far-reaching impacts of climate change.

Earlier they visited ancestors Bhutto family graveyard and laid wreaths on the graves of former prime ministers, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others.

