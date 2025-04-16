Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi , JUP delegation discuss security situation in KP, Balochistan

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and a delegation from Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan on Wednesday discussed the current security situation and political cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and a delegation from Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan on Wednesday discussed the current security situation and political cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Talking to media, Faisal Kundi pointed to the continued threat posed by miscreants’ groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh , which remain active in disturbing and vitiating peace in the region.

He acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan’s paramilitary forces and police, stating that their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are significant.

The governor said, “Although the security forces have made tremendous sacrifices to restore peace but the threats have not been entirely eliminated.”

Kundi stresses the need for discussions with political allies and the public to restore peace, promoting a collaborative approach to tackle terrorism adding that terrorism is a bigger issue than politics.

He underscored the necessity for all parties and communities to work together to eliminate it.

Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan's history of political support and peace efforts is recognized, suggesting a potential for continued collaboration.

He hoped for a continued alliance with the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) indicates a desire for sustained cooperation and collective progress.

Speaking of regional instability, the governor highlighted the impact of Afghanistan’s prolonged conflict on Pakistan. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s location next to a war-affected neighbor has made it vulnerable.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the weapons left behind by the US troops during their withdrawal from Afghanistan were being used by terrorists to disturb peace in our country.

Kundi stressed the need for political will to maintain sustainable peace, saying that unity and urgency are essential. He called for all parties to come together to support peace-building efforts in the country.

Responding to a query, the governor said PPP has launched a campaign to save the province, and you will see many people participating in it very soon.