Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on national issues

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 11:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday stressed the importance of greater provincial representation in national-level engagements, particularly on matters concerning Afghanistan and resource distribution.
Speaking to private news channel, he said that the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to Afghanistan was a step in the right direction.
It is the responsibility of centre to discuss any issue with Afghanistan, he added.
The governor emphasized the need for strengthening forums like the Council of Common Interests (CCI), to help address inter-provincial matters such as resource allocation, minor minerals management, and water distribution.
The governor stressed that transparency and consultation are key to maintaining trust within political alliances.
“The provinces must be heard. If there are reservations, they should be resolved through consensus,” he added.
He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains committed to representing the voice of the people, particularly in Sindh, KP, and Balochistan, and is willing to play a role in bridging gaps where necessary.
