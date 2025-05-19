Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Vows Reforms In Education Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:05 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized that progress was not possible without reforms in the education sector and pointed out the provincial government's a role in deterioration of the sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized that progress was not possible without reforms in the education sector and pointed out the provincial government's a role in deterioration of the sector.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and teachers from Lower Dir on the occasion of Public Day here at Governor House.

The delegation included PPP Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, also known as Shazi Khan, and Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati. The delegation was led by teachers’ representative Muslim Khan.

During the meeting, teachers briefed the Governor on the challenges facing the education sector and presented their demands.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that all legitimate issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

He highlighted that since assuming office, he has been holding Open Days every ten days to provide citizens a direct platform to voice their concerns.

He pointed out that despite the 18th Amendment devolving many powers to the provinces, efforts were ongoing within available resources to address public problems effectively.

Referring to the recent Kohistan scandal, the Governor said it has exposed several flaws in the administrative system and called for urgent reforms.

He further stated that PPP’s Members of Provincial Assembly would raise the teachers’ concerns vocally on the assembly floor.

The Governor also raised critical issues including the closure of government schools in the merged districts, allegations of exam papers being solved in ministers’ houses, and the termination of 16,000 other employees.

They signaled their intention to participate in the "Save the Province" protest on May 26, warning that if their demands remain unaddressed, they would expand the scope of their protest.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the Peoples Students Federation (PSF) that their genuine demands would be addressed as soon as possible.

The PSF delegation, led by Hifzan Khan, Babar Khalil, Wajahatullah, and Muaz Ahmad, met with the Governor to present their concerns, particularly emphasizing the need to resolve issues related to the KP PSF cabinet.

The Governor acknowledged the importance of student representation and active participation in democratic processes, and assured the delegation of his full support in resolving the matter promptly.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot ..

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home

11 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vow ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector

59 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prior ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..

1 minute ago
 KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in vario ..

KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

1 minute ago
 Approval for establishment of largest climate obse ..

Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak ..

Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army

1 minute ago

Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits

16 minutes ago
 Asif Raza Mir  opens up about professional relati ..

Asif Raza Mir  opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-i ..

22 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impac ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on ..

Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses i ..

ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses in I-9 case

4 minutes ago
 PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic ..

PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic delegation to Bilawal is histo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan