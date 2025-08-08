Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Lauds Forces For Killing 33 Terrorists In Zhob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Friday praised the security forces for killing 33 militants belonging to the outlawed group “Khawarij” who attempted a major infiltration from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Zhob district of Balochistan.

Commending the effective operation, the Governor hailed the bravery and professional skills of the armed forces, saying that Pakistan’s military remains fully vigilant in safeguarding the country’s frontiers.

He said the unwavering resolve of the security forces to eliminate terrorism in all its forms is commendable.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the nation’s commitment to eradicating terrorist elements and defending the homeland will remain steadfast.

