Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Red Crescent’s relief efforts in flood-affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday praised the services of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and its Merged Districts branch for their dedicated relief work in flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday praised the services of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and its Merged Districts branch for their dedicated relief work in flood-affected areas.

He said the PRCS, acting on his directions, worked tirelessly in Buner, Bajaur, and other severely hit areas to provide assistance to affected families.

The Governor added that the society’s timely and effective response reflects its strong commitment to humanitarian service.

On the occasion, Governor Kundi appealed to philanthropists and institutions to step forward and support the Red Crescent Society so that relief operations can be further strengthened and no affected family is left without help.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains in Karachi.

In his condolence message, the Governor conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said he equally shares their grief in this difficult time.

He prayed for the departed souls and for strength to the affected families to bear the irreparable losses.

Governor Kundi further advised citizens to strictly follow precautionary measures in view of the prevailing unusual weather conditions.

APP/ash/