Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Stresses Collective Efforts To Promote KP’s Soft Image
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that collective efforts are needed to project the province’s soft image, urging the younger generation to rise above political affiliations and work for the betterment of the province
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Dr. Faryal Zaman at the Governor House.
The delegation briefed the Governor on ongoing relief activities for flood-affected people, being carried out under his guidance. These activities include the distribution of food items, non-food supplies, and other essential relief goods among affected families.
The delegation appreciated Governor Kundi’s continuous interest and support, which, they said, had accelerated and facilitated relief efforts.
On the occasion, the Governor assured the delegation of full cooperation in ensuring the supply of medicines to affected areas.
He emphasized that the rehabilitation phase of flood victims is the most crucial, and the government would take every possible step to ensure the long-term recovery and stability of affected families.
Meanwhile, a 20-member delegation of Serve Empowered education Organization, led by Chairman Shahid Khan, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
The delegation briefed the Governor on the organization’s activities, including relief efforts in Swat where volunteers distributed rations and other items among flood-affected families.
Governor Kundi appreciated the students’ role, calling educated and aware youth the province’s true asset.
He said the doors of the Governor House are always open for young people, stressing the need to guide them in the right direction and focus their energies on positive contributions.
He highlighted women empowerment and youth engagement as key priorities and announced that a ceremony will soon be held at Governor House to honor outstanding athletes of the province.
On the occasion, the Governor also administered oath to the organization’s office-bearers and distributed certificates among them.
