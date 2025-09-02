Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Terrorist Attack In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:05 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the FC Line in district Bannu and lauded the security forces and Police for successfully foiling the assault

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the FC Line in district Bannu and lauded the security forces and Police for successfully foiling the assault.

The Governor praised the bravery and professional skills of the security personnel for killing the attackers and paid glowing tribute to the police official who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting the terrorists.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family, Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and for patience for the bereaved. He also extended his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.

He reaffirmed that the unwavering resolve of the security forces and police to eliminate terrorism is commendable, adding that the commitment to ensure a peaceful and terrorism-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain unshaken.

