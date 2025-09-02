Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Terrorist Attack In Bannu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:05 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the FC Line in district Bannu and lauded the security forces and Police for successfully foiling the assault
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the FC Line in district Bannu and lauded the security forces and Police for successfully foiling the assault.
The Governor praised the bravery and professional skills of the security personnel for killing the attackers and paid glowing tribute to the police official who embraced martyrdom while courageously fighting the terrorists.
Expressing heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family, Governor Kundi prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks and for patience for the bereaved. He also extended his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel.
He reaffirmed that the unwavering resolve of the security forces and police to eliminate terrorism is commendable, adding that the commitment to ensure a peaceful and terrorism-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain unshaken.
Recent Stories
Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents
Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency
FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l travel at Lahore Airport
Cleanliness campaign in full swing under ADC Tank’s supervision
PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest, riots cases
SBP annuls license of an exchange company on regulatory violations
Women’s Asia Cup 2025 begins September 5
Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns terrorist attack in Bann ..
Sundas Foundation sets up medical camps in flood-hit areas
Dukki to get fully equipped 1122 Emergency Center
Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next three days at Kot Mithan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight killed, 1,393 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 257,000 people amid flood emergency5 minutes ago
-
FIA, Airlines, CAA collaborate to improve int'l travel at Lahore Airport5 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing under ADC Tank’s supervision5 minutes ago
-
PTI leader remanded in judicial custody in protest, riots cases5 minutes ago
-
Raja Basharrat gets interim bail from ATC10 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns terrorist attack in Bannu12 seconds ago
-
Sundas Foundation sets up medical camps in flood-hit areas13 seconds ago
-
Dukki to get fully equipped 1122 Emergency Center14 seconds ago
-
Floodwaters from four rivers to meet Indus in next three days at Kot Mithan8 minutes ago
-
Police finalize security plan for procession of 8th Rabi-ul-Awwal8 minutes ago
-
DPO, Ulema discuss security arrangements for processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal8 minutes ago