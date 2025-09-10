- Home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Attends Assembly Session, Lauds New Rules Of Procedure 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 08:08 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday attended the provincial assembly session on the invitation of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and addressed the ceremony marking the ratification of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rules of Procedure 2025.
Congratulating Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on the adoption of new rules, the Governor said the occasion marked a historic milestone in the province’s parliamentary journey.
He emphasized that the Rules of Procedure 2025 were not just a renewal but a reaffirmation of democratic values and institutional efficiency, tailored to the challenges of the present and the needs of the future.
The Governor recalled that the first set of rules had been framed in 1973, and now, after 37 years, a comprehensive revision had been introduced.
Highlighting the constitutional bond between the Governor’s Office and the Provincial Assembly, Kundi said that assembly sessions were summoned and prorogued by the Governor and that legislation passed by the House came into force only after the Governor’s assent. This relationship, he said, underlined harmony, mutual respect, and shared responsibility between the two institutions for the strengthening of democracy.
He urged all stakeholders to work collectively for the province’s progress, prosperity, and peace, stressing that unity was vital for safeguarding provincial autonomy and addressing public issues.
The Governor also appreciated the Deputy Speaker, current and former legislators, the Law Department, and Assembly Secretariat staff for their significant role in this historic achievement.
