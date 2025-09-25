Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Bara to condole with families of Tirah martyrs

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited Bara in Khyber District, where he met tribal elders and local residents at the hujra of Malik Zahir Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited Bara in Khyber District, where he met tribal elders and local residents at the hujra of Malik Zahir Shah.

The Governor offered fateha for the martyrs of the recent tragic incident in Tirah, praying for the elevation of their ranks and patience for the bereaved families.

Expressing solidarity, the Governor said he had come to extend condolences and share in the grief of the martyrs’ families, calling the Tirah incident “deeply tragic.”

Governor Kundi urged the people of the province, particularly in tribal districts, to distance themselves from anti-state terrorists for the sake of lasting peace.

He assured that he would take up the matter of compensation for the families of the Tirah martyrs with the Federal government.

Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, the Governor said that without peace, developmental projects hold little value. “We must unite for peace. A grand jirga should be formed comprising tribal elders and representatives of all political parties to engage with the federal government,” he suggested.

He further emphasized that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were inherently peace-loving and advocates of harmony.