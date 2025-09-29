Open Menu

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns S Waziristan Attack On Forces

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 11:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Sarwakai area of Upper South Waziristan, describing it as a cowardly act against the defenders of the nation.

In his statement, the Governor said that the "fitna Khawarij," backed by India, deserves no leniency and will be dealt with firmly.

He paid tribute to the nine security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack, calling them "true benefactors of the nation," and offered prayers for their exalted ranks.

Governor Kundi also extended his heartfelt prayers for the early recovery of the eight soldiers injured in the incident, reaffirming the nation’s solidarity with the armed forces in their fight against terrorism.

