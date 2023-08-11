Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali accepts resignations of cabinet members

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday accepted the resignations of the caretaker cabinet

A summary of the resignations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet including ministers, advisers and special assistants were sent to the governor by the administration department.

The cabinet members were asked to resign following allegations of political affiliation.

The resignation summary of 14 caretaker ministers and 11 special assistants and advisers were sent separately by the administration department.