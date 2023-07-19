Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Wednesday approved the summary of reshuffle in the caretaker Cabinet.

Industries Minister Adnan Jalil has been removed from the cabinet and sports Adviser Matiullah has been made minister of industry, confirmed by the Governor House.

Ashraf Dawar has been made Special Assistant to Chief Minister.

