Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali here Wednesday attended the funeral prayer of the deceased brother of the Caretaker Minister for Food & Irrigation Fazal Elahi and condoled with the bereaved family

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family.