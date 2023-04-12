Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali Condoles Over Demise Of Minister's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali condoles over demise of minister's brother

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali here Wednesday attended the funeral prayer of the deceased brother of the Caretaker Minister for Food & Irrigation Fazal Elahi and condoled with the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali here Wednesday attended the funeral prayer of the deceased brother of the Caretaker Minister for food & Irrigation Fazal Elahi and condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Prayer Family

Recent Stories

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

20 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict se ..

Youm-e-Ali (RA) observed peacefully amid strict security measures

15 minutes ago
 Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between reg ..

Iran delegation visits Saudi amid thaw between regional powers

15 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP ..

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election ..

29 minutes ago
 Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancello ..

Sindh University to observe founder Vice Chancellor's 55th death anniversary tom ..

15 minutes ago
 UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

UK, Ireland Bid to Jointly Host UEFA Euro 2028

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.