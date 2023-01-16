UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali Expresses Grief Over Tragic Killing Of Abdul Latif Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali expresses grief over tragic killing of Abdul Latif Afridi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over assassination of senior lawyer and former president supreme court bar association Abdul Latif Afridi here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over assassination of senior lawyer and former president supreme court bar association Abdul Latif Afridi here.

In his condolence message the Governor expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

