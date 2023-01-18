UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Signs Assembly Dissolution Advice To Save Nation's Time

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali signs assembly dissolution advice to save nation's time

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said that instead of wasting two days, he had signed the advice of the Chief Minister for dissolution of the provincial assembly with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday said that instead of wasting two days, he had signed the advice of the Chief Minister for dissolution of the provincial assembly with immediate effect.

Talking to the media persons here at Governor House , he said that the purpose of his immediate signing of the summary was to save the nation from two days of confusion and wastage of time.

The governor arranged a special reception for orphans and persons with disabilities on the green lawn of the governor House. About 2000 from various orphanage houses and other organizations attended the reception.

A large number of people including political workers, businessmen and senior officers of the civil bureaucracy also attended the function.

The governor observed that the economic conditions of the country were not in good condition, adding "We are facing economic and political challenges.

" Therefore, he said that since he had taken oath of his office, he was calling for developing consensus to take the province forward according to our customs and traditions.

But, the whole country had witnessed that a political party was following a single point agenda of how to create anarchy in the country and aggravated both political and economic situations and created hurdles in bringing improvement in them, he added.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that as now the provincial assembly had been dissolved as per wish of a particular political party, then today he was appealing to the nation particularly to youth, general public and all segments of the society to keep into consideration who had brought the country to the current situation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Ghulam Ali Media All From

Recent Stories

Heads of Moderna, Gavi Warn of Low COVID-19 Jabs D ..

Heads of Moderna, Gavi Warn of Low COVID-19 Jabs Demand Amid Threat of New Pande ..

48 seconds ago
 3-day Pak-Russian Intergovernmental Commission mee ..

3-day Pak-Russian Intergovernmental Commission meeting begins to promote coopera ..

51 seconds ago
 Rs 18 billion being spent on Muzaffargarh uplift s ..

Rs 18 billion being spent on Muzaffargarh uplift schemes

53 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update

55 seconds ago
 Body of 'pir' recovered from canal in Faisalabad

Body of 'pir' recovered from canal in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail ..

Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail management, future carbon cre ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.