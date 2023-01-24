UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Inaugurates Conference Room In NKBM Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates conference room in NKBM Hospital

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Khan Babur Memorial (NKBM) Hospital and inaugurated Conference Room

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Khan Babur Memorial (NKBM) Hospital and inaugurated Conference Room.

Addressing the ceremony, he assured cooperation to provide necessary assistance and facilities to patients and said that facilitation of ailing community is foremost responsibility of government.

He also appreciated services being provided to patients in the hospital and praised staff for offering dedicated services to people.

Earlier, he donated medicines to Ittefaq Kidney Welfare Hospital in a ceremony at Governor House. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present on the occasion. On the occasion, he also urged affluent to provide help to kidney hospital that is helping out ailing community of the city since long time.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Government

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

10 minutes ago
 Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incident ..

Cash looted, man shot injured in separate incidents

8 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapo ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Federal Assault Weapons Ban After Half Moon Bay Sho ..

8 minutes ago
 SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesd ..

SU to hold project exhibition, job fair on Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation e ..

Artists seeks probe over funds' misappropriation earmarked for Dubai Expo

8 minutes ago
 Encroachments removal impossible without traders' ..

Encroachments removal impossible without traders' cooperation; ADC

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.