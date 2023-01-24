Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates conference room in NKBM Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Khan Babur Memorial (NKBM) Hospital and inaugurated Conference Room

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday visited Naseerullah Khan Babur Memorial (NKBM) Hospital and inaugurated Conference Room.

Addressing the ceremony, he assured cooperation to provide necessary assistance and facilities to patients and said that facilitation of ailing community is foremost responsibility of government.

He also appreciated services being provided to patients in the hospital and praised staff for offering dedicated services to people.

Earlier, he donated medicines to Ittefaq Kidney Welfare Hospital in a ceremony at Governor House. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present on the occasion. On the occasion, he also urged affluent to provide help to kidney hospital that is helping out ailing community of the city since long time.