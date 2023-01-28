Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges people to opt for solar energy to reduce burden of inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday urged people to opt for renewable sources of energy, especially solar, in their home as these provides uninterrupted and inexpensive electricity and will help in reducing the burden of inflation on masses.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting on solar energy projects at Governor House that was attended by Provincial Ministers including Adnan Jalil and Fazal Elahi.

Secretary Energy and Power, Nisar Muhammad, Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engr Muhammad Naeem and other relevant officials also participated the meeting Secretary Energy, Nisar Muhammad briefed the participants that 55 megawatts of solar power supply projects are underway in the province from which about Rs 2 billion per year would be generated.

Under the solar energy projects, more than 1,000 government schools, 3,000 mosques in all the tribal districts of Kurram, Mohmand, Bajaur, North and South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai are being transferred to solar energy, while 1.

5 megawatt solar grids are also being installed that would be completed soon.

Similarly the plan to provide solar energy in 102 streets in Peshawar was in progress, he apprised the meeting participants.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that under the Prime Minister's vision and energy saving policy, the promotion of solar energy in the province was inevitable to get the country out of the energy crisis.

He said that all the projects should be completed as soon as possible to utilize solar energy throughout the province.

He also directed for organizing awareness campaigns about energy savings and installation of solar projects to cop with the energy crisis.