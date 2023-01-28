UrduPoint.com

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Urges People To Opt For Solar Energy To Reduce Burden Of Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges people to opt for solar energy to reduce burden of inflation

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday urged people to opt for renewable sources of energy, especially solar, in their home as these provides uninterrupted and inexpensive electricity and will help in reducing the burden of inflation on masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday urged people to opt for renewable sources of energy, especially solar, in their home as these provides uninterrupted and inexpensive electricity and will help in reducing the burden of inflation on masses.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting on solar energy projects at Governor House that was attended by Provincial Ministers including Adnan Jalil and Fazal Elahi.

Secretary Energy and Power, Nisar Muhammad, Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engr Muhammad Naeem and other relevant officials also participated the meeting Secretary Energy, Nisar Muhammad briefed the participants that 55 megawatts of solar power supply projects are underway in the province from which about Rs 2 billion per year would be generated.

Under the solar energy projects, more than 1,000 government schools, 3,000 mosques in all the tribal districts of Kurram, Mohmand, Bajaur, North and South Waziristan, Khyber, Orakzai are being transferred to solar energy, while 1.

5 megawatt solar grids are also being installed that would be completed soon.

Similarly the plan to provide solar energy in 102 streets in Peshawar was in progress, he apprised the meeting participants.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that under the Prime Minister's vision and energy saving policy, the promotion of solar energy in the province was inevitable to get the country out of the energy crisis.

He said that all the projects should be completed as soon as possible to utilize solar energy throughout the province.

He also directed for organizing awareness campaigns about energy savings and installation of solar projects to cop with the energy crisis.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Energy Crisis Progress Ghulam Ali Colombian Peso All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Lawyer's assistant bullet raided body found

Lawyer's assistant bullet raided body found

4 minutes ago
 Speakers for fast-track implementation of Russia-P ..

Speakers for fast-track implementation of Russia-Pakistan energy agreements

2 minutes ago
 About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia i ..

About 150 Personal Data Leaks Occurred in Russia in 2022 - Media Watchdog

2 minutes ago
 Shiffrin one away from Stenmark's all-time record ..

Shiffrin one away from Stenmark's all-time record after Czech win

2 minutes ago
 Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship

Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.