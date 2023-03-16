Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali attends ceremony at GCF; urged students to venture into new fields of science

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday highlighted the importance of young generation for the development of the country and said that youngsters should venture into new fields of technology and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of current world.

He expressed these views as a Chief Guest in a ceremony held at Government College Faqirabad (GCF). The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, Chairman Peshawar Board, Nasrullah, Principal Government College Faqirabad, Dr. Taj-ud-Din and faculty members.

Addressing the ceremony, KP Governor urged students to work with dedication and added that their hard work and honesty would open new vistas of progress and growth for themselves.

He also urged students to abide by the golden principles of discipline, unity, mutual respect, honesty, and tolerance in their lives to achieve success.

He said that students should use the contemporary digital platform to acquire knowledge of their respective fields.

Governor said that the promotion of quality education is the top priority of the government and added that steps have been taken to facilitate students and improve facilities in educational institutions.

He also laid the foundation stone of a new academic bloc in the college and announced the renovation of the college hall. He said that steps would be taken to make arrangements for parking in the college.

Haji Ghulam Ali also distributed certificates among students for their performance in intermediate examinations.

On the occasion, City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali announced 50,000 rupees for the student of the college Touqeer Zia who topped the Peshawar board in 2021-22.