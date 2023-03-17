(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday said that efforts were underway to overcome current financial crises urging nation to join hands for development and progress of the country.

He was the chief guest in a ceremony organized by Institute of Architects and Design Exhibition.

He said that the nation was capable to cope with any situation adding the financial problems of the country would be overcome very soon.

He said that various projects had been launched in Peshawar to compete the world that was moving towards modernism and innovations.

He expressed the hope that new residential schemes would address the problems of population that wanted to live in affordable and beautiful homes.

The governor said that builders must ensure quality and standard in construction and designs earthquake proof buildings.

It is worth mentioning that ceremony was attended by 35 famous brands related to field of architecture who presented various proposals and new ideas.